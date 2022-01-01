Michelle JAGAULT (DES HIRONDELLES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Bais)- Bais 1995 - 2000
-
Collège Nazareth- Chateaubriant 2003 - 2007
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Chateaubriant 2007 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michelle JAGAULT (DES HIRONDELLES)
-
Vit à :
ROUGE, France
-
Née le :
13 janv. 1992 (30 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michelle JAGAULT (DES HIRONDELLES) a ajouté Lycée Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Michelle JAGAULT (DES HIRONDELLES) a ajouté Collège Nazareth à son parcours scolaire
-
Michelle JAGAULT (DES HIRONDELLES) a ajouté Ecole Jacques Prevert (Bais) à son parcours scolaire