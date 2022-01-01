Mickael BRISSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Chassignolles)- Chassignolles 1985 - 1993
-
Collège George Sand- La chatre 1994 - 1998
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers De L'indre- Chateauroux 1998 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Sarl Auroy Vilatte - Apprenti (Autre)- La chatre
apprentissage boulanger puis patissier1998 - 2002
-
Boulangegie Nicolas - Ouvrier (Production)- Limoges 2002 - 2003
-
Boulangerie Proust - Apprenti (Autre)- Lye
BTM patissier2003 - 2005
-
Boulangerie Suppligeau - Ouvrier (Production)- Blois 2005 - 2006
-
Boulangerie Monguillon - Ouvrier (Production)- Chateauroux 2006 - 2007
-
Fournil De Camille - Ouvrier (Production)- Chateauroux 2007 - 2007
-
Boulangerie Brisse - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Saint genou
a mon compte en octobre2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael BRISSE
-
Vit à :
SAINT GENOU, France
-
Né le :
23 août 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, faites un tour sur http://www.boulangerie-brisse.fr ...
Profession :
Boulanger patissier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1