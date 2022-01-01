Mickael MAGNERON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle- Chef boutonne 1979 - 1982
-
Ecole Primaire (Fontenille)- Fontenille 1982 - 1987
-
Collège François Truffaut à Chef-boutonne 79110- Chef boutonne 1987 - 1992
-
Collège- Chef boutonne 1987 - 1992
-
LPA HORTICOLE SAINTE PEZENNE- Niort 1992 - 1996
-
LEPH STE PEZENNE- Niort 1992 - 1996
-
CFA GROUPE ESA- Angers 1996 - 1998
-
Ecole Supérieur D'agriculture- Angers 1996 - 1998
-
Ecole Supérieure D'agricultutre (Esa-cerca)- Angers 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Frogers Fleurs- Angers 1996 - 2000
-
Sarl Froger Fleurs - Horticulteur (Autre)- Angers 1996 - 2000
-
BRICOMARCHE LA FLOTTE - Responsable rayon jardin (Commercial)- La flotte 2000 - 2001
-
Jardinerie Vilmorin La Flotte- La flotte 2001 - 2007
-
Le Monde Du Jardin - Co direction et co gérant (Direction générale)- Chaille les marais 2007 - 2017
-
Jardinerie Delbard Melle - Directeur adjoint (Commercial)- Melle 2017 - 2018
-
Jardinerie Delbard La Vie Claire - Directeur (Direction générale)- Dolus d'oleron 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael MAGNERON
-
Vit à :
DOLUS D OLERON, France
-
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur de GSS
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
