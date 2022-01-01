Mohamed EL AMRI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE LA VICTOIRE- Comines 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA VICTOIRE- Comines 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Philippe De Commynes- Comines 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Valentine Labbe- La madeleine 1998 - 2001
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 2001 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mohamed EL AMRI
-
Vit à :
COMINES, France
-
Né le :
27 nov. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible