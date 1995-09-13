Mohamed ISMAIL (ISMAILY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Jaures (La Chapelle Saint Luc)- La chapelle saint luc 1999 - 2001
-
FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK- Larchmont 2004 - 2006
-
AMERICAN UNIVERSITY- Washington dc 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mohamed ISMAIL (ISMAILY)
-
Vit à :
BROOKLYN, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
13 sept. 1995 (26 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Mohamed ISMAIL (ISMAILY) a ajouté AMERICAN UNIVERSITY à son parcours scolaire
-
Mohamed ISMAIL (ISMAILY) a ajouté FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK à son parcours scolaire
-
Mohamed ISMAIL (ISMAILY) a ajouté Ecole Jean Jaures (La Chapelle Saint Luc) à son parcours scolaire