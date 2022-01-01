Mohamed MEGUENNI TANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

  • CREUSOT LOIRE  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Le creusot

    tourneur au laminoirs quarto

    1968 - 1974

  • Usinor_si  - Contremaître (Production)

     -  Fos sur mer

    ADJOINT CHEF DE POSTE a l'atelier de rectification du train a bandes a fos sur mer bouches du rhone

    1974 - 2009

A propos

  • Description

    Divorce

  • Profession :

    EN RETRAITE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    6

