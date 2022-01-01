Mohamed MEGUENNI TANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE- Le creusot
cap de tourneur1965 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
CREUSOT LOIRE - Ouvrier (Production)- Le creusot
tourneur au laminoirs quarto1968 - 1974
-
Usinor_si - Contremaître (Production)- Fos sur mer
ADJOINT CHEF DE POSTE a l'atelier de rectification du train a bandes a fos sur mer bouches du rhone1974 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mohamed MEGUENNI TANI
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorce
Profession :
EN RETRAITE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
6