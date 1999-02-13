Muntadher MUNTADHER SALEH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Prénom Nom :Muntadher MUNTADHER SALEH
Vit à :
AL QADISYAH, Irak
Né le :
13 févr. 1999 (23 ans)
Muntadher Saleh is Iraqi Polymath he is writer,Artist , Designer and Pharmacist he has a lot of writings posted them in different website And has some famous quotes like " We are Nothing but uttered words " and has a lot of Artworks which took place
Profession :
Artist , Writer, Designer and Pharmacist
Situation familiale :
célibataire
