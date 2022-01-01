RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Rilhac-Lastours dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULIO CURIE- Limoges 1971 - 1972
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Limoges 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE MARCEL MADOUMIER- Limoges 1974 - 1977
-
Collège André Maurois- Limoges 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Suzanne Valadon- Limoges 1980 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD)
-
Vit Ã :
RILHAC LASTOURS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD) a reconnu Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD) sur la photo CP Joliot Curie Est
-
Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD) a reconnu Muriel BOUCHOULLE (TRICAUD) sur la photo 2ème HFI