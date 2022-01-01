RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Maffliers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Muriel DENIZON EX ALLE (GIMENEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Mehul- Pantin 1963 - 1966
-
ECOLE AURAY CHARLES- Pantin 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Lavoisier- Pantin 1970 - 1973
-
SIMONE VEIL- Pantin 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Professionnel Simone Weil- Pantin 1974 - 1976
-
College Enseignement Technique 121 Rue De Paris A Pantin Aujourd Hui Disparue- Pantin 1974 - 1976
-
Lycee D'enseignement Professionnel 121, Avenue Jean Lolive 93500 Pantin- Pantin 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Maximilien De Robespierre- Goussainville 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CNDP - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Montrouge
Secrétariat1976 - 1990
-
Centre National De Documentation Pédagogique - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Montrouge 1977 - 1990
-
Lycée Romain Rolland Goussainville - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Goussainville
Secrétariat1994 - 1995
-
COLLEGE ROBESPIERRE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Goussainville
Secrétariat1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Muriel DENIZON EX ALLE (GIMENEZ)
-
Vit à :
MAFFLIERS, France
-
Née en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai trois enfants, je suis remariée avec un homme formidable . j'ai très envie de retrouver des amies.
Brigitte VIVENT et Ruth (Rita).
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Muriel DENIZON EX ALLE (GIMENEZ) a reconnu Katia MUSTO (RIPOLI) sur la photo CM1
-
Muriel DENIZON EX ALLE (GIMENEZ) a reconnu Vincent ALLE sur la photo TROISIEME
-
Muriel DENIZON EX ALLE (GIMENEZ) a ajouté Collège Maximilien De Robespierre à son parcours scolaire