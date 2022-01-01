Muriel LOUIS (PARMANTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Verrieres)- Verrieres 1972 - 1977
COLLEGE DES VERTES VOYES- Sainte menehould 1977 - 1982
Lycée Professionnel De L'argonne- Sainte menehould 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
La Pépinière - Technicienne administrative (Administratif)- Sainte menehould 1986 - maintenant
Parcours club
C.c.a.s.- Verrieres 2001 - maintenant
Conseil Municipal- Verrieres 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Muriel LOUIS (PARMANTIER)
Vit à :
VERRIERES, France
Née le :
2 août 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicienne administrative
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1