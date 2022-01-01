Muriel LOUIS (PARMANTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • La Pépinière  - Technicienne administrative (Administratif)

     -  Sainte menehould 1986 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicienne administrative

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages