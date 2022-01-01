Muriel MURIEL (TROUILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COURS PASCAL- Lyon 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Polyvalent Privé Saint-denis- Annonay 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
PHILIPS SYSTEME INFORMATIQUE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Marne la vallee 1986 - 1993
-
DIGITAL EQUIPMENT FRANCE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Evry 1993 - 1998
-
France Télécom - Responsable Relation Client (Informatique)- BAGNEUX 1999 - 2001
-
Microsoft - Responsable Service Client (Technique)- LES ULIS 2001 - 2007
-
CARLSON WAGONLIT TRAVEL - Directeur Service Client (Informatique)- Paris 2007 - 2014
-
KDS - VP Service & Support (Technique)- Issy les moulineaux 2013 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Muriel MURIEL (TROUILLET)
-
Vit à :
CANY-BARVILLE, France
-
Née le :
14 mai 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DIrecteur Support Technique EMEA
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
