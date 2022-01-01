Myriam BONIFACE (PAYRASTRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Roumegoux)- Roumegoux 1972 - 1977
Ecole Primaire (Fauch)- Fauch 1977 - 1978
Collège Louisa Paulin- Realmont 1978 - 1983
Lycée Louis Rascol- Albi 1983 - 1987
ECOLE PIGIER- Albi 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Poulan-pouzols - SecrÃ©taire de mairie- Poulan pouzols 1995 - maintenant
BELLEGARDE - SecrÃ©taire de mairie- Bellegarde 1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Myriam BONIFACE (PAYRASTRE)
Vit Ã :
LOMBERS, France
NÃ©e le :
12 janv. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire de mairie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
