Myriam DAUVOIS (PITTE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE FREDERIC BELLANGER- Le havre 1975 - 1980
Collège Henri Génestal- Le havre 1980 - 1982
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1982 - 1985
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
Lycée François 1er - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Le havre 1989 - 1991
SUPERMARCHE CHAMPION - Employée (Autre)- Pithiviers 1992 - 1992
PIZZERIA LE PREAU - Employée (Autre)- Pithiviers 1993 - 1997
VIA LOGISTIQUE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Pithiviers 1998 - 2001
SYNERGIE TRAVAIL TEMPORAIRE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Boynes 2001 - 2005
Assistante Maternelle Agreee (45)- Pithiviers 2005 - 2011
Agence Immobilière - Assistante commerciale (Administratif)- Malesherbes 2011 - 2015
Parcours club
KARATE CLUB BAZOCHES IZY- Bazoches les gallerandes 2005 - 2007
WAZA KARATE DO - 1er DAN- Boynes
http://waza45.wixsite.com/waza452010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Myriam DAUVOIS (PITTE)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante d'agence
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
