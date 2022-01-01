Nadège FLORÈS (VERNET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Alboussiere)- Alboussiere 1982 - 1988
-
Collège Présentation De Marie- Vernoux en vivarais 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Saint-victor- Valence 1994 - 1996
-
Faculté De Pharmacie De Lyon- Lyon 1999 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE- Lyon 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadège FLORÈS (VERNET)
-
Vit à :
ARS SUR FORMANS, France
-
Née le :
28 févr. 1979 (42 ans)
