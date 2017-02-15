Nadege TERRACOL (PINET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE FLEURIEL- Fleuriel
Maternelle, CP, CE11984 - 1988
-
ECOLE DE MONESTIER- Monestier
CE2, CM1, CM21988 - 1992
-
Collège Jean Baptiste Desfilhes- Bellenaves
6Ã¨me, 5Ã¨me, 4Ã¨me, 3Ã¨me1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Gilbert Romme- Riom
BEP Construction Topographie1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Les Graviers Blancs- Besancon
BT Collaborateur d''architecte1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison & Services - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Gleize
employÃ©e de maison2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nadege TERRACOL (PINET)
-
Vit Ã :
SALLES ARBUISSONNAS EN BE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de maison
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
