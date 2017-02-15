Nadege TERRACOL (PINET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Maison & Services  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Gleize

    employÃ©e de maison

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Nadege TERRACOL (PINET)

  • Vit Ã  :

    SALLES ARBUISSONNAS EN BE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    10 juil. 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    EmployÃ©e de maison

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :