Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Luzy Dufeillant (Beaurepaire)- Beaurepaire 1958 - 1968
-
Institution Sainte Ursule Du Bois Rolland- Grenoble 1968 - 1969
-
Itec-boisfleury- La tronche
SECTION G11969 - 1972
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIE- Plan de baix 1962 - 1962
Parcours entreprise
-
Hopital De Beaurepaire - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Beaurepaire 1971 - 1971
-
CLINIQUE ST CHARLES - CHARGEE DE SERVICE (Comptabilité)- Roussillon 1972 - 2008
-
CENTRE FORMATION AGRICOLE ANJOU - Secrétaire administrative (Administratif)- Anjou 1974 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadine MICHEL (BOUVIER)
-
Vit à :
JARCIEU, France
-
Née en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2