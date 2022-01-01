Nadine NADINE GINESTET (GINESTET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GAMBETTA- Carmaux 1965 - 1969
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Jaurès- Carmaux 1968 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Chambre D'agriculture Du Tarn - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Autre)- Albi 1982 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nadine NADINE GINESTET (GINESTET)
-
Vit Ã :
BANYULS-SUR-MER, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 avril 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcée, j'ai 2 enfants et 2 petits enfants
j'habite dans le Sud
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
