Naima EL KHOMRI (AMEZIANE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLES MATERNELLES DE PEZOLE- Valentigney 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Les Bruyères- Valentigney 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Albert Camus- Bethoncourt
QUE DES BONS SOUVENIRS!.....1998 - 2001
-
UFR SJPEG- Besancon 2001 - 2003
-
Collège Diderot - Autre- Besancon
SURVEILLANTE!2001 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
COLLEGE DIDEROT - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Besancon
SURVEILLANTE D'EXTERNAT2001 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Naima EL KHOMRI (AMEZIANE)
-
Vit à :
VALENTIGNEY, France
-
Née en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante d'éducation(congé parental)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2