RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Neuilly-sur-Marne
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AMIARD LOUIS- Neuilly sur marne 1988 - 1991
-
ECOLE AMIARD LOUIS- Neuilly sur marne
je suis pas sur des dates1989 - 1991
-
Collège Camus- Neuilly sur marne 1994 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM)
-
Vit Ã :
NEUILLY SUR MARNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
11 janv. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis coiffeuse depuis 2000 , aujourd huit je vie ao Portugal avec ma petite famille depuis 2008.J ai mon propre salon de coiffure et mon mari un restaurant contact natalieparis@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Coiffeuse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a reconnu Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) sur la photo CM1
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a reconnu Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) sur la photo 4ème
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Amiard Louis Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Amiard Louis Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a reconnu Nathalie DE AMORIM (CAMPENHE) sur la photo CM1
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a ajoutÃ© Collège Camus Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : MA 2ÉME POUPÉE
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : MES 2 POUPÉES
-
Nathalie ALVES (DE AMORIM) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : MON M ARIAGE
..