Nathalie BALLAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FICATIER- Courbevoie 1971 - 1974
-
ECOLE FICATIER- Courbevoie 1971 - 1974
-
Collège Talence- Nantes 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Talence- Nantes 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes 1978 - 1981
-
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes 1978 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie BALLAN
-
Vit à :
LISBOA, France
-
Né le :
21 oct. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté Collège Talence à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté ECOLE FICATIER à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté Collège Talence à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie BALLAN a ajouté ECOLE FICATIER à son parcours scolaire