RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Schœlcher
Nathalie BOYAVAL (LE BRIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Kerichen- Brest 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Kerichen- Brest
filière F8, sciences médico sociales1992 - 1994
-
Institut Formation En Soins Infirmiers Ch La Beauchée- Saint brieuc 1994 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie BOYAVAL (LE BRIS)
-
Vit à :
SCHOELCHER, France
-
Née le :
22 mars 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis en Martinique depuis Aout 2009 , il fait beau et chaud, mes enfants sont enchantés, je commence comme infirmière de bloc en septembre, bref tout roule, et vous ?
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2