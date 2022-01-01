Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Schœlcher

Nathalie BOYAVAL (LE BRIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je vis en Martinique depuis Aout 2009 , il fait beau et chaud, mes enfants sont enchantés, je commence comme infirmière de bloc en septembre, bref tout roule, et vous ?

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages