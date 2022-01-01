Nathalie BRIGNON (BLAISON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De La Providence (Saint Die)- Saint die 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Notre-dame De La Providence- Saint die 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Saint die 1998 - 2001
-
Faculté Des Sciences Nancy I- Nancy 2001 - 2002
-
Génie Maths Et Informatique- Nancy 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Sfmi Informatique - Développeuse (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie BRIGNON (BLAISON)
-
Vit à :
OSTHOFFEN, France
-
Née en :
1983 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste-Programmeuse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
