Nathalie DEQUENNE (STRANZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Paix Notre-dame- Lagny sur marne 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée La Paix Notre-dame- Lagny sur marne 1986 - 1989
-
UNIVERSITE PARIS XII VAL DE MARNE- Creteil 1989 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie DEQUENNE (STRANZ)
-
Vit à :
SAINT GENIS LAVAL, France
-
Née le :
8 déc. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie DEQUENNE (STRANZ) a ajouté UNIVERSITE PARIS XII VAL DE MARNE à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DEQUENNE (STRANZ) a ajouté Lycée La Paix Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DEQUENNE (STRANZ) a ajouté Collège La Paix Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire