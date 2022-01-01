Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Caen 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Clément Marot- Douvres la delivrande 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Caen 1988 - 1991
-
Université De Caen- Caen 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Née le :
22 déc. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU a ajouté ECOLE NOTRE DAME à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU a ajouté Université De Caen à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU a ajouté Lycée Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie GAUTRONNEAU a ajouté Collège Clément Marot à son parcours scolaire