Nathalie GUILLAUME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Camille Lassaux (Rethel)- Rethel 1972 - 1976
-
Ecole Louis Jouvet (Rethel)- Rethel 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Robert De Sorbon- Rethel 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Verlaine- Rethel 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Clémenceau- Reims 1987 - 1988
-
Fachhochschule Münster- Munster 1988 - 1992
-
Ebp Bordeaux (Groupe Esc)- Bordeaux 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
REVLON INTERNATIONAL - Chef de groupe (Marketing)- London 1993 - 1999
-
EPB REVLON GATINEAU - Directrice marketing (Marketing)- Paris 2000 - 2001
-
SUNSTAR PHARMADENT - Responsable Marketing et Export (Marketing)- Levallois perret 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie GUILLAUME
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
3 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Marketing et Export
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible