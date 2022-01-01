RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Truchtersheim dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie LAURITZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE MITTELHAUSBERGEN- Mittelhausbergen 1980 - 1988
-
ECOLE CLAUDE MONET- Mohammedia principal 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Paul-emile Victor- Mundolsheim 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Strasbourg 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Strasbourg 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Sainte-clotilde- Strasbourg 1993 - 1998
-
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1995 - 1996
-
EUROPE TECHNIQUE- Strasbourg 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL DES ETUDES TERRITORIALES - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Strasbourg
Assistante de Formation2002 - 2006
-
CONSEIL REGIONAL DE LORRAINE - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Metz
Responsable Direction de la Formation2006 - 2008
-
Mairie De Gundershoffen - Directeur Général des Services (Direction générale)- Gundershoffen 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie LAURITZ
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
20 janv. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible