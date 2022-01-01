RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Carquefou dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD MANET- Safi 1969 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie LE BORGNE MURET (LE BORGNE)
-
Vit à :
CARQUEFOU, France
-
Née le :
26 mai 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, pas d'enfant.
Excellents souvenirs de mon passage à l'école Edouard Manet.
Retourne de temps en temps au Maroc.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
