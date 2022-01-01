RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Brest dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Brest 1970 - 1975
-
KROAS SALIOU- Plouzane 1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Pen Ar Creac'h- Brest 1976 - 1978
-
ECOLE JEAN ROSTAND- Brest 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Pen-ar-ch Leuz- Brest 1980 - 1983
-
Lycee Bonne-nouvelle- Brest
3Ã¨me31983 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Bonne Nouvelle- Brest
BEP COMMERCE1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Bonne Nouvelle- Brest
FORMATION COMPLEMENTAIRE INFORMATIQUE ET VIE EN ENTREPRISE1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Sarl Graphisme - Publi 2000 - Co-gÃ©rante (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Brest 2006 - 2014
-
OPCD - GÃ©rante (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Brest 2009 - maintenant
-
PUBLIO - DAF, RH (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Brest 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LE GALL (LUCAS)
-
Vit Ã :
BREST, France
-
NÃ©e le :
22 mai 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 3 enfants, 1 chien, 1 chat
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
