Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Bretteville)- Bretteville en saire 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Diderot- Tourlaville 1995 - 1999
-
Collège L'abbaye- Montebourg 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean-françois Millet- Octeville 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Technique Bon Sauveur- Saint lo 2003 - 2004
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Tourlaville 1993 - 2004
-
JEC- Cherbourg 2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier Memorial France-etats-unis - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint lo
SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale Services lits-porte - urgences - rÃ©animation2004 - 2004
-
Centre Hospitalier De Valognes - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Valognes
secrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale, service de mÃ©decine gÃ©nÃ©rale2005 - 2007
-
HOPITAL DE VALOGNES - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Valognes
SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale. Equipe Mobile d'Accompagnement et de Soins Palliatifs2007 - 2011
-
Centre Hospitalier Public Du Cotentin - Adjoint Administratif (Administratif)- Cherbourg 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL)
-
Vit Ã :
BRETTEVILLE EN SAIRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
19 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou tout le monde... N'hésitez surtout pas à prendre mes coordonnées, ça fait toujours plaisir de retrouver ses vieux amis...
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) a reconnu Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) sur la photo ce2
-
Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) a reconnu Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) sur la photo CM2
-
Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) a reconnu Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) sur la photo FCIL secrétariat médicale
-
Nathalie LE MARQUAND (MESNIL) a ajoutÃ© Centre Hospitalier Public Du Cotentin Ã son parcours professionnel