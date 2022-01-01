Nathalie LEFEBVRE (DEVOS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ACADEMIE DE MUSIQUE

     -  Saint pol sur mer

    Apprentissage des 5 clefs Flute Ã  bec (10 ans) Clarinette (13 ans) Marching Band et HBM

    1984 - 1998

  • HARMONIE

     -  Saint pol sur mer 1991 - maintenant

  • HBM

     -  Ghyvelde

    Apprentissage du Saxophone HBM

    1998 - 2001

  • H.b.m.

     -  Saint pol sur mer 2011 - maintenant

  • MARCHING BAND

     -  Saint pol sur mer 2012 - maintenant

  • Description

    Salut,
    je suis mariée avec Sébastien depuis le 7 juin 2003.
    Nous avons 3 enfants.
    www.ultimatbrel.skyblog.com

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire administrative

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

