Parcours
Parcours club
-
ACADEMIE DE MUSIQUE- Saint pol sur mer
Apprentissage des 5 clefs Flute Ã bec (10 ans) Clarinette (13 ans) Marching Band et HBM1984 - 1998
-
HARMONIE- Saint pol sur mer 1991 - maintenant
-
HBM- Ghyvelde
Apprentissage du Saxophone HBM1998 - 2001
-
H.b.m.- Saint pol sur mer 2011 - maintenant
-
MARCHING BAND- Saint pol sur mer 2012 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Nicolas Copernic (Saint Pol Sur Mer)- Saint pol sur mer
maternelle au CM21985 - 1990
-
Collège Robespierre- Saint pol sur mer
6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Jean Bart- Dunkerque
seconde Eco1994 - 1995
-
Lycée Fernand Léger- Coudekerque branche 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Fernand Léger- Coudekerque branche
1995 Ã 1997 BEP ACC 1997 Ã 1999 Bac Pro Bureautique Option Compta Bac avec Mention "Bien"1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Fernand Léger- Coudekerque branche 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
FREMONT - La plonge (Autre)- Cappelle la grande 1998 - 1998
-
Bp Gesmain - Assistante de vente (Commercial)- Grande synthe 1999 - 1999
-
Hexanor Total - Assistante de vente (Commercial)- Grande synthe 2000 - 2000
-
Syndicat Des Marins Dk - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Dunkerque 2000 - 2014
-
Conseil Des Prud'hommes Dunkerque - Conseiller Prud'Hommes activitÃ©es diverses (Juridique)- Dunkerque 2008 - maintenant
-
Comité Local Des Pêches - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Administratif)- Dunkerque 2009 - 2014
-
Union Locale- Dunkerque 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie LEFEBVRE (DEVOS)
-
-
NÃ©e en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
je suis mariée avec Sébastien depuis le 7 juin 2003.
Nous avons 3 enfants.
www.ultimatbrel.skyblog.com
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire administrative
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie LEFEBVRE (DEVOS) a reconnu Jessy VLIEGHE sur la photo 3ème Arago
-
Nathalie LEFEBVRE (DEVOS) a reconnu Nicolas COEUIGNART sur la photo 3ème Arago
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
