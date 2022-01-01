RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Flogny-la-Chapelle dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Nathalie LIGERON (LIGERON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Lices (Tonnerre)- Tonnerre 1973 - 1974
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Tonnerre)- Tonnerre 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Abel Minard- Tonnerre 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Gambetta Vauban- Auxerre 1985 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie LIGERON (LIGERON)
-
Vit à :
FLOGNY LA CHAPELLE, France
-
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous gros bisous
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie LIGERON (LIGERON) a reconnu Nathalie LIGERON (LIGERON) sur la photo Classe de 5eme E