Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Etival-les-le Mans- Etival les le mans 1974 - 1980
-
Collège John Kennedy- Allonnes 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Funay- Le mans 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Laplace- Caen 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée E Freyssinet- Saint brieuc 1989 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie MASSOT
-
Vit Ã :
LE MANS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à celles et ceux qui me reconnaitrons.
Profession :
Dessinatrice
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie MASSOT a reconnu Sebastien RENAUDE sur la photo TF4
-
Nathalie MASSOT a reconnu Nathalie MASSOT sur la photo CP
-
Nathalie MASSOT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Laplace Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie MASSOT a reconnu Nathalie MASSOT sur la photo CP - 1975/1976
-
Nathalie MASSOT a reconnu Nathalie MASSOT sur la photo 1ère F4