Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RAVOUILLERES- Lailly en val 1975 - 1983
-
INSTITUTION NOTRE DAME- Beaugency 1983 - 1987
-
BOURDON BLANC- Orleans 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1990 - 1991
-
Uer Histoire Orléans Lasource- Orleans 1991 - 1999
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Orleans 1999 - 2000
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres (Antenne)- Chartres 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE- Chartres 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie MEGRET
-
Vit à :
LUCE, France
-
Née en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
