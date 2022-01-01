Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lucé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Nathalie MEGRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Nathalie MEGRET

  • Vit à :

    LUCE, France

  • Née en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages