Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Annecy dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Nathalie PAGNIEZ (PAGNIEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut,

    Je me suis toujours demandée ce qu'étaient devenus Florence, Isabelle, Philippe et les autres...tous ceux qui le temps d'une scolarité ont jallonné notre vie en y laissant des tonnes de souvenirs...
    Alors, à bientôt de vous retrouver...
    Nath.

  • Profession :

    Sans activite

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :