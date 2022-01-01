RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã BrÃ©villy dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
DU CENTRE- Le thillay
1980 - 1981 grande section maternelle 1981 - 1982 CP 1982 - 1983 CE11980 - 1983
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Bailleul Le Soc)- Bailleul le soc
1982/1983 - CP Ã©cole du centre ; 1983/1984 - CE1 Ã©cole du centre1983 - 1986
-
Collège Abel Didelet- Estrees saint denis
1988/1989 - 5e4 1989/1990 - 4e7 1990/1991 - 3e71986 - 1991
-
Lycée Charles De Gaulle- Compiegne
1992/1993 - 1er G31991 - 1994
-
Lycée Savary De Mauleon- Les sables d'olonne
1ere annÃ©e de BTS comptabilitÃ© et informatique1994 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie PAULET (AIRIEAU)
-
Vit Ã :
BREVILLY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 juil. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
en très bref !
je suis mariée et j'ai une fille de 17 ans voila voila , a bientôt pour me donner de vos nouvelles !
Profession :
EmployÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - France - GrÃ¨ce - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni
