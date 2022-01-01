RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Soissons dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Louin 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Voltaire- Airvault 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Simone Signoret- Bressuire 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Guy Chauvet- Loudun 1992 - 1994
-
Lycées Jean Hyppolite - Bts Diététique- Jonzac 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER SOISSONS - DiÃ©tÃ©ticienne- Soissons 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie PROUST (DELUGEAU)
-
Vit Ã :
SOISSONS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Fidèle à moi-même !
Profession :
DiÃ©tÃ©ticienne
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
