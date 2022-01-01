Nathalie REINEAU (BARBILLON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU BOURGEAU- Romorantin lanthenay 1973 - 1982
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1986
-
CLAUDE DE FRANCE- Romorantin lanthenay 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie REINEAU (BARBILLON)
-
Vit à :
SYDNEY, Australie
-
Née le :
9 mai 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
J'aimerai retrouver des anciens copains d'ecole, svp ecrivez moi
Profession :
Monitrice educatrice
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1