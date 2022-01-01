Nathalie RICHE (CALVET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Tarbes 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Théophile Gautier- Tarbes 1983 - 1987
-
LA SEDE- Tarbes 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
RHODIA - Technicien chimiste (Autre)- Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant
-
Solvay - Technicien chimiste- PARIS 1990 - maintenant
-
RHODIA EX RHONE POULENC - Technicien chimiste- Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant
-
RHODIA RECHERCHE - Technicien chimiste- Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant
-
Rhodia - Technicien chimiste- Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant
-
Rhône-poulenc/rhodia - Technicien chimiste- Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant
A propos
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie RICHE (CALVET)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-PRIX, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 dÃ©c. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Très envie de retrouver mes anciens ami(e)s ! Nostalgie, nostalgie !!!!
Profession :
Technicien chimiste
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Kenya - Madagascar - Mexique - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - Sri Lanka
-
