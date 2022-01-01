Nathalie RICHE (CALVET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • RHODIA  - Technicien chimiste (Autre)

     -  Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant

  • Solvay  - Technicien chimiste

     -  PARIS 1990 - maintenant

  • RHODIA EX RHONE POULENC  - Technicien chimiste

     -  Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant

  • RHODIA RECHERCHE  - Technicien chimiste

     -  Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant

  • Rhodia  - Technicien chimiste

     -  Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant

  • Rhône-poulenc/rhodia  - Technicien chimiste

     -  Aubervilliers 1990 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Très envie de retrouver mes anciens ami(e)s ! Nostalgie, nostalgie !!!!

  • Profession :

    Technicien chimiste

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :