Nathalie SCHOELLKOPF (NATHALIE SCHOELLKOPF) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Joffre- Rivesaltes 1976 - 1979
-
Lycée Joffre- Montpellier 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie SCHOELLKOPF (NATHALIE SCHOELLKOPF)
-
Vit à :
CANNES LA BOCCA, France
-
Née en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Nathalie SCHOELLKOPF (NATHALIE SCHOELLKOPF) a ajouté Lycée Joffre à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie SCHOELLKOPF (NATHALIE SCHOELLKOPF) a ajouté Collège Joffre à son parcours scolaire