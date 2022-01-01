Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de BordeauxLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Bordeaux

Nathalie SEGUY (RAFFIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Etbs Le Roux  - CaissiÃ¨re (Commercial)

     -  Fenioux

    station service sur autoroute

    1993 - 1996

  • Commune D'asnieres La Giraud  - Agent administratif (Administratif)

     -  Asnieres la giraud

    Ã  la mairie

    1996 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à toutes et à tous

  • Profession :

    Adjoint administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :