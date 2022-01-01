RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de BordeauxLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Bordeaux
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Asnieres la giraud 1978 - 1985
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1985 - 1989
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Etbs Le Roux - CaissiÃ¨re (Commercial)- Fenioux
station service sur autoroute1993 - 1996
Commune D'asnieres La Giraud - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Asnieres la giraud
Ã la mairie1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie SEGUY (RAFFIN)
Vit Ã :
NANTILLE, France
NÃ©e le :
23 aoÃ»t 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
