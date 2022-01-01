Nathalie SOUBIELLE (ICHES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS CROIX DE FER- Cahors 1975 - 1981
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Prayssac 1976 - 1980
Collège Gambetta- Cahors 1981 - 1985
JEAN MOULIN- Pradines 1981 - 1986
Lycée Professionnel Privé Jeanne D'arc- Cahors 1986 - 1993
Collège Notre-dame- Cahors 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nathalie SOUBIELLE (ICHES)
Vit à :
ESPERE, France
Née en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent administratif hospitalier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Nathalie SOUBIELLE (ICHES) a reconnu Virginie NOEL (CALMÉJANE) sur la photo cm1