Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA SABLIERE- La tremblade 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Fernand Garandeau- La tremblade 1974 - 1978
-
LA TRILOTERIE- Royan 1978 - 1982
-
IUT TECH DE CO LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 1982 - 1984
-
IUT DE LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle 1982 - 1984
-
CNAM- Paris 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Thales- 1985 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie TORDJMAN (RAVET)
-
Vit à :
ST PALAIS SUR MER, France
-
Née le :
7 mars 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
