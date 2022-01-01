Nathalie VÃ‰ROVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Saint pol sur mer 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Leon Bailly (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1986 - 1987
-
Ecole Albert Andre (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Le Clergeon- Rumilly 1990 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Hand-ball Club De Rumilly- Rumilly 1991 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
CMH- Rumilly 2000 - 2000
-
Vully- Rumilly 2001 - 2001
-
La Panière- Annecy 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie VÃ‰ROVE
-
Vit Ã :
RUMILLY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
26 janv. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour tout le monde!
N'hésitez pas à me contacter .
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie VÃ‰ROVE a reconnu Nathalie GENGEMBRE (VEROVE) sur la photo 2ème année maternelle