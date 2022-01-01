Nelly BRAND (FOURNERET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Lycée Simone Weil

     -  Dijon 1970 - 1972

  • PREFECTURE BELFORT  - Employée administrative (Ressources humaines)

     -  Belfort 1972 - 1972

  • CIE TELEX ENGINERING  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Danjoutin

    Secrétaire Telexiste

    1972 - 1973

  • COMAFRANC  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Valdoie

    Agent administratif : accueil, telephone, secrétarait service Gros Oeuvre

    1973 - 1974

  • Sarl Aichmayer Romiti  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Novillard

    Secrétariat, comptabilité dans SARL AICHMAYER (Gérant : Pierre AICHMAYER)

    1974 - 1989

  • B.t.a  - Dirigeante (Direction générale)

     -  Delle

    Chef Entreprise Artisanale chauffage - sanitaire fin activité le 30.06.15

    1990 - 2015

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Classe de Sténodactylo correspondancière - Prof. principale Mme Mitanchey
    suis mariée - 2 grands enfants

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    Je rêve d'y aller :