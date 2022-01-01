Nelly BRAND (FOURNERET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CHOYE- Choye
Ecole primaire1959 - 1963
-
Ecole Saint Michel (Villers Les Pots)- Villers les pots
CM1/CM21963 - 1965
-
CEG- Auxonne
6ème, 5ème1966 - 1968
-
Lycée Site Prieur De La Côte D'or- Auxonne
4ème, 3ème1968 - 1970
-
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine- Dijon
BEP STENODACTYLO CORRESPONDANCIERE1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Simone Weil- Dijon 1970 - 1972
-
PREFECTURE BELFORT - Employée administrative (Ressources humaines)- Belfort 1972 - 1972
-
CIE TELEX ENGINERING - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Danjoutin
Secrétaire Telexiste1972 - 1973
-
COMAFRANC - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Valdoie
Agent administratif : accueil, telephone, secrétarait service Gros Oeuvre1973 - 1974
-
Sarl Aichmayer Romiti - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Novillard
Secrétariat, comptabilité dans SARL AICHMAYER (Gérant : Pierre AICHMAYER)1974 - 1989
-
B.t.a - Dirigeante (Direction générale)- Delle
Chef Entreprise Artisanale chauffage - sanitaire fin activité le 30.06.151990 - 2015
Parcours club
-
Peinture- Grandvillars 2007 - maintenant
-
Acclp - Art Floral- Grandvillars 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nelly BRAND (FOURNERET)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
9 févr. 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Classe de Sténodactylo correspondancière - Prof. principale Mme Mitanchey
suis mariée - 2 grands enfants
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
