Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Villiers sur marne 1959 - 1968
-
Max Dormoy- Champigny sur marne 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnpparibas - RetraitÃ©e (Production)- Paris 1971 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nelly NICOLLET (JACQUOT)
-
Vit Ã :
COMPS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 oct. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Jeune retraitée avec 6 petits enfants
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de banque
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
