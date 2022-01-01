Nicolas NICOLAS LE GUILLERM (LE GUILLERM) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Ploumilliau)- Ploumilliau 1989 - 1991
-
école Public De Locquirec- Locquirec 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Le Penker- Plestin les greves 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Félix Le Dantec- Lannion
2nd TSA et Productique, 1STI3, TSTI3, BTS Génie electrotechnique1998 - 2004
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 1- Rennes
Licence elecronique2004 - 2005
-
Université De Rouen- Rouen
Licence Professionnel Technico-Commercial2005 - 2006
Parcours club
-
Club De Gouren De Guimaec- Guimaec 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSFO SERVICES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chateaubourg 2005 - maintenant
-
TRANSFO SERVICES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Vitry sur seine 2006 - maintenant
-
Transfo Services - Tecame - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Villers cotterets 2009 - maintenant
-
Abb France - Chargé d'affaires / chef de projets (Commercial)- Cergy 2014 - 2019
-
Abb France - Contract Service Manager (Commercial)- Cergy 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicolas NICOLAS LE GUILLERM (LE GUILLERM)
-
Vit à :
LE PORT-MARLY, France
-
Né le :
8 août 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Contract service manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - France - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni
Égypte - États-Unis - Japon - Laos - Thaïlande
-
-
