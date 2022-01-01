Nicolas NICOLAS LE GUILLERM (LE GUILLERM) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • TRANSFO SERVICES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chateaubourg 2005 - maintenant

  • TRANSFO SERVICES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Vitry sur seine 2006 - maintenant

  • Transfo Services - Tecame  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Villers cotterets 2009 - maintenant

  • Abb France  - Chargé d'affaires / chef de projets (Commercial)

     -  Cergy 2014 - 2019

  • Abb France  - Contract Service Manager (Commercial)

     -  Cergy 2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Contract service manager

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

