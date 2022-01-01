Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • SA UNION DE BRASSERIES  - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris

    UB Pantin Chefs Mr Simon CollÃ¨gues, Anne marie Haas Mmes Lenain, Zito, Gaspart, Eveyine

    1971 - 1974

  • NETIMO  - Comptable unique

     -  Essonne 1981 - 2000

  • L'entraide  - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Le plessis pate 2000 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire/Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :