Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL CACHIN- Drancy
mes institutrices adorÃ©es : CP Mme Marchadier, CE1Melle Patureau, notre super directrice avec chapeau, et la maitresse CM2 mme Campion1957 - 1966
-
Lycée Eugène Delacroix- Drancy 1965 - 1967
-
ANDRE SABATIER- Bobigny
3 annÃ©es de comptabilitÃ© avec Mme Couturier comme prof de compta nous avions les blouses bleues .1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Eugène Delacroix- Drancy 1970 - 1972
Parcours club
-
Athletique Club Bobigny- Bobigny
monitrice de sport Ã Sport Jeudi1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
SA UNION DE BRASSERIES - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris
UB Pantin Chefs Mr Simon CollÃ¨gues, Anne marie Haas Mmes Lenain, Zito, Gaspart, Eveyine1971 - 1974
-
NETIMO - Comptable unique- Essonne 1981 - 2000
-
L'entraide - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Le plessis pate 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE)
-
-
NÃ©e le :
16 mars 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire/Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Portugal - Suisse
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Martine HAUDIQUERT sur la photo CE1 Melle Patureau
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a ajoutÃ© L'entraide Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Christiane NEYRINCK sur la photo 5ème M2
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) sur la photo CM1 Mme Alchouroum
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) sur la photo CE2 Mme Chongwa
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) sur la photo CE1 Melle Patureau
-
Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) a reconnu Nicole BLONDELLE GEYS (BLONDELLE) sur la photo CP Mme Marchadier