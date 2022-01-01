Nicole DIVERRÈS (ROELLY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Montreuil 1947 - 1952
-
COLLEGE EDGARD QUINET- Paris 1952 - 1955
Parcours entreprise
-
C.a.a./tcfn - Courtier affrètement maritime (Commercial)- Paris 1955 - 1991
-
Barry Rogliano - Totalcfn - Courtier affrètement maritime (Commercial)- Paris 1991 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicole DIVERRÈS (ROELLY)
-
Vit à :
MANEGLISE, France
-
Née le :
7 juil. 1937 (84 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée courtier d'affretements maritimes
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1