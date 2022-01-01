Nicole DIVERRÈS (ROELLY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraitée courtier d'affretements maritimes

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Fan de

    Voyages