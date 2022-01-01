Nicole GAILLARD (CUSSET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Emile Falabrègue- Saint bonnet le chateau 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Firminy
BEP STENODACTYLO EN 2B'S1968 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Michelin - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- CLERMONT FERRAND
dactylo au service G1971 - 1972
-
Ets Michelin - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Saint etienne 1972 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nicole GAILLARD (CUSSET)
-
Vit Ã :
LE CAP D'AGDE 34300, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 dÃ©c. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
6
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
