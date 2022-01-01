Odette DEVILLE SOULANET (SOULANET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Plateau Franco Senegalaise De Dakar- Dakar 1953 - 1958
-
VAN VOLLENHOVEN- Dakar 1958 - 1962
-
Lycée Albert Calmette- Nice 1962 - 1965
-
Universite Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle Censier- Paris 1966 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
GE SOVAC- Paris 1982 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Odette DEVILLE SOULANET (SOULANET)
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Née le :
8 sept. 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
